Admin books erring shopkeepers in Bandipora

The market checking squad of the Legal Metrology Department (LMD) today realized a fine of Rs 12,300 from erring shopkeepers in Bandipora district.

Taking strong note of the complaints, the district administration has launched a massive district-wide inspection drive to curb over pricing and take immediate action against instances of violations.

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Owais Ahmad has directed all the concerned officers to conduct regular inspections of markets falling within their respective jurisdiction and take strict action against those indulging in overpricing and other malpractices.

The LMD team led by Assistant Controller conducted inspection of various business establishments including vegetable, fruit sellers, poultry, mutton sellers, kiryana, bakery, LPG distributors and fuel dispensing pumps at Khayar, Lawaypora, Panzigam, Chittbandi, Garoora, Shadipora, Shilwat and Sumlar area of the district.

During the inspection, 16 traders were booked under different laws for violation of various legal metrology laws and a fine of Rs 12,300 was imposed on erring traders.

DC Bandipora said that the drive will continue on a regular basis across all district markets to keep a check on traders and shopkeepers for indulging in overcharging and other unethical activities.