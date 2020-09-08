Admin committed to fulfill all development aspirations of people: DC Shopian

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Choudhary Muhammad Yasin on Tuesday said that the administration was committed to fulfill all the developmental aspirations of people.

The DC chaired a marathon review meeting of works taken in hand post ‘Back to Village-2′ programme relating to various sectors including RDD, PDD, PHE, R&B, Education, and Health besides, he also reviewed the progress made on the languishing projects in Shopian.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the officers and other concerned agencies to accelerate the pace of work keeping in view the prevailing and ensuing weather conditions.

He said the district administration is committed to fulfill all the development aspirations of the people and during this third component of pre-B2V Unat Gram Abhiyan, the focus will be on doing development rather than talking development.