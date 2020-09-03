Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: September 3, 2020, 11:13 PM

Admin directs to complete all dev works before winter season in Karnah

GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: September 3, 2020, 11:13 PM
Greater Kashmir

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karnah, Dr. Bilal Mohiddin Bhat Thursday convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the progress made on various ongoing works in the sub division.

It was informed in the meeting that work is nearing completion on 4 Macadamization projects that include Tangdar inner links, Kandi-Jada Road, Ibkote-Badaderkote, Sikh Bridge-Teetwal and Gundi-Gujran roads.

Trending News
Representational Image

Father-daughter duo attempt suicide in north Kashmir's Mirgund

GK Photo

Militants killed in Pattan gunfight affiliated with Hizb: Police officer

JKAP concerned over frequent closure of Sgr-Jammu highway

ASGMC seeks official language status to Punjabi

It was also informed in the meeting that work is in full swing on construction of 3 bridges that include Span Steel Girder Bridge near Food Store Lountha, Nallah Kundrawal and Gabra-Mandiyan bridges.

Besides, the meeting informed that work is going on over 3 roads under PMGSY and these roads include Bagbella-Nachiyan, Chanipora bala to Tarboni and Tarboni-Khawrpora roads.

On the occasion, the SDM directed the concerned executing agencies to gear up the pace of work and complete the works before the onset of winter season in the border area.

Latest News
Representational Image

Father-daughter duo attempt suicide in north Kashmir's Mirgund

Representational Photo

Police station Akhnoor closed for public after SHO among 6 cops test COVID-19 positive

GK Photo

Militants killed in Pattan gunfight affiliated with Hizb: Police officer

File Photo

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Tehsildar Karnah, Executive Engineer R&B, SSD Tangdar, BDOs of Tangdar and Teetwal, Engineers of PMGSY, PDD and PHE besides other concerned attended the meeting.

Related News