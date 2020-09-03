Admin directs to complete all dev works before winter season in Karnah

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karnah, Dr. Bilal Mohiddin Bhat Thursday convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the progress made on various ongoing works in the sub division.

It was informed in the meeting that work is nearing completion on 4 Macadamization projects that include Tangdar inner links, Kandi-Jada Road, Ibkote-Badaderkote, Sikh Bridge-Teetwal and Gundi-Gujran roads.

It was also informed in the meeting that work is in full swing on construction of 3 bridges that include Span Steel Girder Bridge near Food Store Lountha, Nallah Kundrawal and Gabra-Mandiyan bridges.

Besides, the meeting informed that work is going on over 3 roads under PMGSY and these roads include Bagbella-Nachiyan, Chanipora bala to Tarboni and Tarboni-Khawrpora roads.

On the occasion, the SDM directed the concerned executing agencies to gear up the pace of work and complete the works before the onset of winter season in the border area.

Tehsildar Karnah, Executive Engineer R&B, SSD Tangdar, BDOs of Tangdar and Teetwal, Engineers of PMGSY, PDD and PHE besides other concerned attended the meeting.