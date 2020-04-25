Admin distributes masks in Shopian

To ensure universal mask usage, Rural Development Department, Shopian has intensified cloth mask distribution among people across the district under the instructions of district development commissioner (DDC), Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin.

“We have intensified the distribution of masks in all panchayats of the district”, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Dr Abdul Aziz said.

He said 86,000 triple layer surgical masks were distributed among the frontline workers and red zone areas and the process will continue till the whole district is covered.