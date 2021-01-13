Admin failed stranded passengers: JKCSF

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Wednesday said that the administration had failed to provide facilities to the stranded passengers on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and to effectively deal with the scarcity of essential commodities in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani criticised the authorities for their approach of terming the recent “calamity” as a “matter of routine”.

Wani said that the government should be prepared to deal with any post-snowfall situation ahead of the winters and plan for road clearance and alternatives for lifting the stranded passengers whenever aerial traffic is grounded due to inclement weather.

He said that the government should have kept sufficident stock of essential commodities in the snow-bound areas of Kashmir to meet the crisis situation.

“The Srinagar-Jammu highway is bound to get blocked as and when inclement weather disturbs the road, particularly in harsh winters. Why do airfares touch the sky whenever the road gets blocked needs to be answered,” Wani said in the statement.