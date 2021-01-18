Admin failed to clear snow for two weeks: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday accused the administration of failing to clear the roads even after two week of heavy snowfall in Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference here, PDP General Secretary GhulamNabi Lone (Hanjura) said, “The administration has totally failed to clear roads even after 14 days of snowfall. Many villages in all the districts of Kashmir are still disconnected.” He said that the patient care was hit due to closure of roads.

“Everyone knows pregnant women were lifted on cots. Patients are not able to visit doctors due to closure of roads. Condition of electricity is pathetic. Even in Srinagar some localities have neither water nor electricity.” He accused the administration of ignoring the sufferings of the people.