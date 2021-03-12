Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Friday slammed the administration for its failure to handle the situation following rains that lashed Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as expressing concern over the widespread inundation of low-lying areas across Kashmir, especially Srinagar city.

“The failure of the government to carry out routine desiltation of drains was one of the reasons why the low-lying areas took no time to get inundated,” he said. “As part of new normal which is in vogue at present, the government has not taken a comprehensive review on civic conditions across Kashmir including that of the summer capital itself.”

Sagar said that the present situation was an outcome of the continued negligence of the administration.

“The administration had miserably failed to live up to the expectations of the people during the preceding winter months too,” he said.

In a separate statement, Sagar sought all the basic and effective amenities to the devotees on the annual Urs of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Qasim Shah Haqqani being observed at Khanqah-e-Haqqania, Narparistan Fateh Kadal.