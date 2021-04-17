Admin failed to learn lessons from first COVID-19 wave: NC

National Conference (NC) Saturday expressed concern over the snow balling of new COVID-19 infections in Kashmir as worrying, saying the administration had turned its back on the exigencies that have cropped up in wake of the increased number of infections and mortality.

A joint statement of NC Members of Parliament Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said that the administration had failed to learn lessons from the first wave of COVID-19 to improve its response to the emerging new COVID-19 peak in Kashmir.

They stated that people are yet to tide over the rampage induced by COVID-19 and the subsequent failed lock-downs.

Meanwhile, NC denounced the booking and subsequent termination of Saima Jan of Karewa Mohalla, Frisal, Kulgam serving as a Special Police officer (SPO), terming the measure uncalled for and “vindictive”. A separate statement of NC issued here said that denouncing the act, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar and District President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi said that the strict measures against the female SPO were “revengeful” in nature.