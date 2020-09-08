Admin finalizes Jan Abhiyan preparedness in Budgam

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today convened a officers meeting to discuss the preparedness for effective implementation of the 20 day programme under Jan Abhiyan starting from 10th of Sep 30th Sep 2020.

The meeting elaborated on the agenda to be implemented under Jan Abhiyan relating to various key sectors touching every basic requirement of a common person. Addressing the officers and the officials DDC said that these 20 days will demonstrate our capacity capability and efficiency in addressing common man’s issues.

He said under Jan Abhiyan every BDO taking on board concerned BDC’s Panchs/Sarpanchs will notify areas to be brought under this programme and in the notified areas all concerned departments will jointly organize awareness/grievances redressal camps.