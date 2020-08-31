Admin gears to deal with any exigency in flood prone areas: DC Kulgam

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Monday chaired a meeting to review flood preparedness in the district.

The meeting was informed that 30 thousand sand bags are available and all other requisite arrangements have been put in place to deal with any situation.

The DC on the occasion directed the concerned officers to keep their men and machinery ready with tents, sand bags, life jackets and other rescue equipments to meet any kind of situation.

He also directed the officers from Jal Shakti Department to ensure availability of water tankers for supply of water in case of disruption to water supply in any area and besides make available the dewatering pumps at vulnerable locations as precautionary measure.

All the officers were also directed to put all their staff on high alert and ensure their presence in offices and other required places.

The DDC took a detailed review of availability of essentials in the district.

People living in low lying areas and along mountain streams have also been advised to remain alert and not to venture near the swollen water bodies.

The meeting was attended by ACR, DSP, HQ Executive Engineers of Flood Control, Irrigation, PHE,AD, FCS&CA, CMO, and other officers of line departments.