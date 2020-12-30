Admin in slumber, people need popular Government: G H Mir

Apni Party Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir Wednesday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were in dire need of a popular government as the administration seemed to be in slumber.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Mir while addressing the joining ceremony of five panchs from Tangmarg’sSiriwarpora block as saying that the people in entire J&K, especially in Kashmir, were suffering due to the vagaries of winter and the administration seemed to be in slumber.

Highlighting the frequent power cuts and delayed restoration of electricity transformers at many places in the valley, Mir said in the statement that the divisional administration of Kashmir should take stock of the power scenario and the requirement of essential commodities to ease out the sufferings of the people in Kashmir valley.

The statement said that five panchayat representatives along with their associates joined the Apni Party at its Srinagar office on Wednesday.

It said that besides Mir, Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir and senior leader Muhammad Dilawar Mir were also present at the joining ceremony.

The statement said that the newly-joined panchayat representatives said that the developmental agenda of the party motivated them to join the Apni Party.