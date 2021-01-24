Admin issues advisory for highway commuters

To ensure safety of passengers travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the District Administration Ramban has urged commuters to confirm the status of the road from the Traffic Police Control Room before starting the journey.

The commuters have also been advised to avail the facilities of RahatCentres/ Shelter Sheds which have been set up at various places en-route National Highway in district Ramban in case of inclement weather or suspension of traffic.

As per the District Administration, the shelter sheds are functional at Ramban, Ramsoo and Banihal which the passengers can use in case of suspension of traffic. More shelter sheds would be established/made operational/ in near future to facilitate the passengers, the district administration said.

Meanwhile, the SDMs have also been directed to ensure adequate accommodation for stranded passengers.

In case of any emergency, which may arise due to suspension of traffic, the passengers can contact the following numbers – 01998-266789; 9419174902 (SDM Ramsoo); 9596996193 (SDM Banihal) and 9419161809 (TehsildarRamban).

The passengers who travel from Nashri to Doda on NH-244, can contact TehsildarBatote on 9906272786, in case of emergency.

Since a number of passengers refuse to avail the facility of shelter sheds in case of night halts, the sub divisional administrations have been advising the passengers and drivers to ensure adequate ventilation in their vehicles to avoid suffocation which can prove fatal.

The District Administration has also made a fervent appeal to the people to avoid unnecessary travelling and check weather forecasts before starting the journey. They have also been urged to start their journey after confirming the status of the road from the Traffic Police Control Room and subject to fair weather.