Admin launches drive against illegal mining in Kupwara

The administration on Monday launched a drive against illegal extraction and transportation of stones and other minor minerals in Kupwara.

In this connection, on the instructions of District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara, Anshul Garg, District Mineral Officer, Mumtaz Ahmad Shah along with team of officers, BDC Chairperson, Abdul Rashid Mir and SHO Kralpora visited Khazaan Matti, Shumnag and Gogloosa and disconnected all approaching link roads leading to these stone quarries.

The team also erected signboards indicating that ‘stone quarrying is prohibited in this area, violation will be penalised’.

The BDC Chairperson and PRIs present on the occasion, expressed their satisfaction for the step taken by the administration to safeguard the mineral wealth of the district. The general public was given awareness regarding the benefits of the drive.