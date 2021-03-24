Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 11:27 PM

Admin makes wearing face masks in Shopian mandatory

GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 11:27 PM
File Pic

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya Wednesday said that wearing face masks with immediate effect was mandatory for the people of Shopian district and whosoever violates the order would be booked under the Disaster Management Act (DMA).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC urged the residents of Shopian and Shopian-bound travelers to wear face masks with immediate effect to stop the transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

Trending News

Flashfloods damage Handwara bridge, water seeps into many houses

Rocks skid off in Bandipora as incessant rains continue

Mutton quality drops as new rates come into force

3 drug peddlers arrested: Police

He said those who would flout directions would be dealt strictly under the DMA.

Meanwhile, an order in this regard said that all the Executive Magistrates, BDOs, District and Sectoral officers have been directed to ensure the usage of masks within their respective jurisdictions and in case any person is found without mask at a public place, a fine of Rs 500 would be imposed on them and the amount should be credited in the official account of District Red Cross Society Shopian.

The DC directed all District and Sectoral officers to ensure usage of masks in the offices working under their control.

Latest News
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB

India at forefront to prevent non-communicable diseases: PM Modi

LS passes Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill

Greater Kashmir

SHD organises Community Awareness/District Health Camp

Representational Photo

ATM damaged in fire incident at Rajouri

He said that SSP Shopian, ADM and SDM Zainapora would personally monitor the exercise within their jurisdiction through field inspection on a routine basis.

Related News