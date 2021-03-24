Admin makes wearing face masks in Shopian mandatory

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya Wednesday said that wearing face masks with immediate effect was mandatory for the people of Shopian district and whosoever violates the order would be booked under the Disaster Management Act (DMA).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC urged the residents of Shopian and Shopian-bound travelers to wear face masks with immediate effect to stop the transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

He said those who would flout directions would be dealt strictly under the DMA.

Meanwhile, an order in this regard said that all the Executive Magistrates, BDOs, District and Sectoral officers have been directed to ensure the usage of masks within their respective jurisdictions and in case any person is found without mask at a public place, a fine of Rs 500 would be imposed on them and the amount should be credited in the official account of District Red Cross Society Shopian.

The DC directed all District and Sectoral officers to ensure usage of masks in the offices working under their control.

He said that SSP Shopian, ADM and SDM Zainapora would personally monitor the exercise within their jurisdiction through field inspection on a routine basis.