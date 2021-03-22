Admin makes wearing masks mandatory in Bandipora

The authorities while reiterating the call of wearing face masks Monday made them compulsory at public places in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district given the latest spike in COVID-19.

As per the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, those who are found without wearing face masks in public places would be imposed a fine of Rs 200 for the first offence and Rs 500 for the repeat offence. “The usage of masks has been strongly advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gol and reiterated by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, J&K through various SOPs issued from time to time, as an effective means of COVID-19 containment. The advisory holds even more importance given the recent spike in COVID-19 positive cases,” the order reads.