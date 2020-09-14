Admin reaches out to people under Jan Abhiyan in Shopian, Kulgam districts

Jan Abhiyan public hearing on Monday witnessed greater participation of locals across all the Panchayats here.

The team of officers and officials listened to the people, who raised a host of local issues.

The programme commenced with ‘Jan sunvayi’ and followed by ‘Jan Adhikar’ session across all the Blocks of the district and during the programme all the eligible persons were provided Revenue documents including Domicile certificate, caste certificates, dependency certificates and while others Dept including Social Welfare, CAPD, Heath, and others also participated actively.

The District Administration teams took appraisal of local issues from the Block Development Chairpersons, Sarpanchs and general public. The Officers gave a patient hearing and maximum issues were redressed on the spot with intervention of the concerned departmental functionaries.

In each Block, a district level officer and field /block level officers of the line departments have been deputed for addressing the issues of locals during the 3 week Jan Abhiyan program.

Meanwhile, the District Development Commissioner, Choudhary Muhammad Yasin took appraisal of the activities of Jan Abhiyan programme in the district.