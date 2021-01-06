Admin response in south Kashmir inadequate: NC

National Conference (NC) Wednesday impressed upon the administration to speed up its efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of south Kashmir areas on account of the exigencies surfaced in wake of the heavy snowfall.

A statement of NC issued here said that while expressing dismay over the “failure” of the administration to live up to its obligations during the ongoing winter season, NC’s South Zone President Bashir Ahmed Veeri said: “The administration has failed miserably on all fronts despite clear warning by the weatherman.”