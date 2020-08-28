Admin reviews flood preparedness in B'pora

The administration in north Kashmir’s district Bandipora under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh on Friday convened a meeting to review flood preparedness in the district.

On the occasion, the ACR directed the concerned officers to keep their men and machinery ready with tents, sandbags, life jackets, and other rescue equipment.

The meeting was informed that sandbags are available at vulnerable spots and all other requisite arrangements have been put in place to deal with any situation.

It was also given out that the vulnerable low lying flood prone areas have been identified and close vigil is being maintained there to ensure the safety of the people and plug the weak banks of streams and rivers.

The meeting was informed that a control room has been established in Gurez, Sumbal and Bandipora and the numbers have been notified so that people can contact in case of emergency. People can also contact the District Control Room on 01957-225322 and 7006630771.

The Jal Shakti Department was directed to ensure the availability of water tankers for the supply of water in case of disruption to water supply in any area besides the department was also directed to make available the dewatering pumps at vulnerable locations as precautionary measures.

ACR directed all the concerned officers to re-verify and re-assess the designated safe shelter buildings with respect to their safety and availability of basic minimum facilities therein besides identifying additional buildings for the purpose as per the requirements of vulnerable areas.

All the officers were also directed to put all their staff on high alert and ensure their presence in offices and other required places. It was also given out that there is adequate availability of essentials in the district and LPG stock is also available.

Meanwhile, people living in low lying areas and along mountain streams have been advised to remain alert and not to venture near the swollen water bodies.

Earlier Disaster Response Force conducted a mock drill at Police Lines Bandipora to test the preparedness by the SDRF in case of any flood like situation. During the mock drill, the trained cops conducted mock drills of a flood situation evacuating the persons trapped in flood waters and rescuing them to safer locations.