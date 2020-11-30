Admin seals private school for holding regular classes, violating COVID19 SOPs

The district administration Anantnag Monday sealed a private school for holding regular classes of students in violation of the government orders.

The order in this regard was issued by the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag K KSidha after the school was found holding regular classes. The action was taken after a complaint was filed by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Anantnag.

“Acting on the complaint, a team lead by CEO inspected Oxford Presentation High School K P Road Anantnag and it was found that normal class work was going on in the school without observing any SOPs of COVID19, especially in the pre-primary classes in violation of the government orders,” the order reads.

Greater Kashmir has already reported that he district education authorities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district barred private schools from conducting normal, regular classes in institutions in violation of the government orders.

The directions were issued in wake of the resumption of regular classes by most of the private schools in violation of the government orders.

“The act of the school administration may have serious ramifications, as COVID19 infection has not been controlled and government has strictly directed that normal school work will not resume as the young kids are one of the vulnerable groups,” the order reads.

The order states that for safeguarding the precious lives and as a prophylactic measure, it was necessary to close this educational establishment to prevent the spread of disease.

“I, K KSidha, District Magistrate Anantnag, in exercise of powers vested to me under Section 144 of the CrPC under Section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act, 1897 do hereby order the closure of aforesaid premises till further orders,” the order reads.

The district administration has also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the school authorities for violating the guidelines of the government.

“TehsildarAnantnag and SHO Anantnag should close the premises immediately and report compliance,” the order reads.