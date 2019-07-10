Admin Secretaries nominated in-charge Secretaries for districts to monitor development works

The Government Wednesday nominated administrative secretaries as in-charge secretaries for districts for monitoring development works.

According to an order, the secretaries who have been nominated as in-charge secretaries are Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta for Baramulla; Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dullo for Anantnag; Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra for Shopian; Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta for Srinagar.

Similarly, Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon has been nominated as for Bandipora; Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary for Samba; Principal Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal for Pulwama; Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology Department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi for Budgam and Commissioner Secretary, Power Development Department, Hirdesh Kumar for Rajouri.

Whereas, Commissioner Secretary, School Education Department, Sarita Chauhan has been nominated for Udhampur; Commissioner Secretary, Public Works Department, Khurshid Ahmad Shah for Jammu; Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Surabh Bhagat for Ramban; Commissioner Secretary, PHE Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Ajeet Kumar Sahu for Poonch; Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department, Rigzian Sampheal for Leh; Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstructions, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole for Doda; and Secretary, Horticulture Department, Manzoor Ahmad Lone for Kupwara.

Besides, the secretaries who have been nominated as In-charge Secretaries are: Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda for Kathua; Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez for Kargil; Secretary, General Administration Department, Farooq Ahmad Lone for Kulgam; Secretary, Cooperative Department, Abdul Majid Bhat for Reasi; Secretary, Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella for Kishtwar; and Secretary, Culture Department, Zubair Ahmad for Ganderbal.