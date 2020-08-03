Admin shuts down picnic spots in Uri

Authorities here on Monday directed for strict vigil on all picnic spots, after people turned up in large number at a dam site in violations of COVID19 guidelines.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Uri Reyaz Ahmad Malik he has directed the officers concerned not to allow people to visit picnic spots. “We will be keeping a close eye on all such spots,” said the SDM.

The authorities have also roped in Sarpanches, Panches and heads of the government schools to constitute enforcement teams which will personally monitor all picnic spots.

The sports activity in form of cricket and volleyball matches have also been going in different villages of the border town where people assemble in large numbers, in violations of the SOPs.

Following the complaints regarding the violations Deputy Commissioner Baramulla has passed instructions to ensure strict restrictions to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Tehsildar Boniyar, Imran Ahmad said they have also constituted a three-member committee which has been deployed at the reservoir site at Lower Jhelum Hydro Project (LJHP) to prevent people from visiting there.

A resident of Bimyar village of Boniyar said people have been visiting the dam site for the last three days, without wearing masks or ensuring social distancing.