Admin takes measures to contain spread of COVID19 in Kargil

After registering an increase in new COVID-19 positive cases in both Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh union territory, the administration has geared up its efforts contain the spread of this viral disease.

48 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kargil and Leh on Monday. Talking to Greater Kashmir Deputy commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve said that the administration has enhanced its COVID-19 surveillance in entire district besides door to door vaccination programme has been started in far off areas of the district. “People reaching Ladakh have to mandatorily carry RTPCR negative report of test conducted during 96 hours before arrival at Leh. People without negative test report have to undergo Institutional Week long quarantine surveillance. COVID-19 SOP’s are being implemented and action is being taken against the violators” the DC said. He said that teams have been set up to monitor and ensure all the COVID related guidelines are implemented in schools and public places particularly.

DC said that there is a good response to the vaccination programme for COVID-19, adding that around 1500-2000 people are being vaccinated on a daily basis in the district and “we are able to achieve our daily targets.”

The DC urged people to follow the government advisories and all the COVID related guidelines and protocols so that the district becomes COVID free.