Administration caught napping: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday decried the preparedness of the administration that was caught napping in the wake of fresh snowfall across Kashmir division.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that not to talk about snow clearance on roads or ensuring smooth supply of water and electricity, the administration had now debunked its own claims by ordering rationing of fuel across Kashmir division.

He said the order may be precautionary in nature but the divisional administration had created scare among the people and raised a big question mark on its stock positions for tackling the winter exigencies in Kashmir.

“Snowfall is nothing new to Kashmir. But we have always witnessed that a few inches of snow buries the tall claims of the administration that always boasts about its advanced preparations before the advancement of winters,” Bukhari said expressing concern over the plight of people in snow-bound areas that are cut-off from the main town across Kashmir division.

He said there had been incessant snowfall since the last few days but the administration was yet to clear the major roads and link roads to enable the commuters a hassle-free movement.