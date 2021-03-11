Administration 'disrespectful' to elected representatives: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday expressed its dismay over a concerted campaign of “disempowerment” and “decimation of democratic institutions” which has revealed the “scheming nature of babudom” yearning to maintain the present status quo which is “skewed” in their favour.

A statement of PDP issued here quoted the PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura as saying that the recent announcement of honorarium and warrant of precedence brings to fore the apathy and derision this government harbours for the elected representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is amply clear as daylight sun to the people of J&K that the rhetoric of empowering grass roots democratic institutions was a mere hogwash to be sold internationally. With the benefit of hindsight it looks like recent elections to the District Development Councils were a mere exercise in futility,” he said.

Maintaining that PDP has always emphasized that peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue was dependent on the peace and dialogue between India and Pakistan, Hanjura said that PDP hopes the issue of DDC members was resolved at the earliest.

“It is heartening to see DDC members of both Kashmir as well as Jammu irrespective of party lines fighting for their rights together. The way this issue has brought Srinagar and Jammu together I eagerly hope India and Pakistan can also show maturity and bridge the islands of enmity,” he said.