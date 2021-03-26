Administration|DC Anantnag sets 15-day deadline for officers to hoist tricolour in all Govt offices

The Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Friday asked all the officers to ensure tricolour is hoisted on rooftops of all government offices within 15 days.

“The Indian national flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It is the symbol of our national pride. There are universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to the national flag,” reads a circular issued by the district magistrate PiyushGoyal.

It says that the Government of India, to bring awareness amongst the people and also in the organisation’s and agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices, and conventions that apply to the display of the national flag, has defined a Flag Code of India, 2002.

“For the sake of convenience, the Flag Code of India 2002 has been divided into three parts – part I of the code contains a general description of the national flag, part II of the code is devoted to the display of the national flag by the members of the public, a private organisation, education institutions and part III of the code relates to the display of the national flag by the central and state governments and their organisations and agencies,” the circular reads.

It adds that accordingly in pursuance of the part III of the code, it is impressed upon all district and sectoral heads and tehsil and block level officers to ensure that the national flag is flown on all government offices and buildings across the district within 15 days positively.

The DC also directed the district heads to submit the information on a daily basis.

“The district heads will submit the information on a daily basis as per the format given along with the total number of official buildings in the district, number of national flags hoisted as on age and percentage,” the circular said.