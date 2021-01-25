Administration's failure due to political void in J&K: NC

National Conference (NC) Monday said that the bureaucracy had failed to deliver good governance and development in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby resulting in the culture of no accountability and unresponsiveness in the administration.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the party’s spokesman Imran Nabi Dar as saying that the long-term political void had been a major detrimental factor in the failure of the administration to rise up to its obligations.

“The delayed response to snow aftermath and widespread unaccountability in hospitals and other vital establishments of the government in Jammu and Kashmir is a point in case,” he said in the statement.

Ruing the “abject failure” of the administration to rise up to the expectations of the people of J&K, Dar said: “Those who need not to be elected by the people may not be accountable at all. The absence of a popular government has impaired the capacity of local administration to take bold steps to help people recover from the impact of two successive lockdowns and clampdowns since 2019, and the subsequent weather vagaries.”

He said that the public trust in the coterie of unrelated officials running the government was low on account of having no stake in the decision making process.

“Besides that the long-term representation gap has broken the effective two-way mechanism of communication system between the people and the government,” Dar said in the statement. “Such a break off severely affected the public service delivery.”

He said, at a time, when the entire country was overjoyed over the Republic Day, democracy in Jammu and Kashmir had reduced to decision-making process reflecting both centralisation of power and unilateralism with no stake for the people of J&K in the highest decision-making process.

“The top down scenario of administration has not just disenfranchised the people but also cornered the people, who feel unheard of in their own land,” Dar said in the statement.