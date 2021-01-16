Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 2:52 AM

Administrative inertia in north Kashmir: NC MP

File Photo

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone Saturday rued the administrative inertia in north Kashmir areas saying the sufferings of the people continue unabated due to the failure of the administration to grapple with snowfall aftermath.

A statement of NC issued here said that the Lone after touring various north Kashmir areas on Saturday said the life in those areas had come to a grinding halt due to the failure of the administration to deal with snowfall aftermath.

The statement said that Lone toured these areas after receiving various SOS calls from the locals about the shortage of essentials and absence of other basic amenities to them post snowfall.

It said Lone met locals at Nisbal, Asham, Sumbal and Dangarpura who apprised him about the plethora of predicaments the local population was facing due to the “inaction” of the local administration on snow clearance from roads and restoration of water and electricity supply to the entire belt.

The NC statement said that the people told Lone that the scores of areas continue to remain inundated with water and sludge weeks after receiving the snowfall.

“Locals at various places acquainted Lone about the non-accountability in local primary and secondary healthcare centers saying the absence of medics and paramedics was hitting the healthcare in their respective areas,” the statement said. “Lone also interacted with the people whose households stand cut off from main arterials and roads days after the season’s first snowfall. They also acquainted him about the skyrocketing prices of edibles.”

