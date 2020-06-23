'Administrative inertia new normal in J&K'

National Conference on Tuesday said there was no mention of development in the to-do-list of government vis-à-vis Kashmir, saying the Valley has become a “byword of widespread and inescapable poverty, unemployment, development deficit and administrative inertia.”

Addressing a meet of party functionaries, officer bearers at Nawa-e-Subha, the party’s provincial Vice President, Muhammad Syed Akhoon said the incumbent government has made no effort to alleviate the concerns of the people of J&K.

He said while June was nearing end, people were yet to see the administration kick off any substantial development activity across Kashmir.

“So far the government has only undertaken patch work in the name of construction that too has been confined to few areas. It goes without saying that most roads, and arterials of Kashmir continue to remain in terrible condition; drains, sewage lines and canals are yet to get their annual cleaning,” he said.

Akhoon said administration has miserably failed people in the hour of need. He said the response of the administration towards COVID19 induced economic meltdown has been disappointing.

The party’s provincial Secretary Showkat Mir, district President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmed also addressed the meeting.

Meanwhile, Amirakadal Block functionaries presided by block President Rafiq Ilahi held a meeting urging the administration to release all political leaders from incareceration. The functionaries demanded immediate release of all incarcerated leaders including the party’s provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani. On the occasion, the functionaries paid tributes to party’s senior block functionary Haji Ghulam Qadir Makroo who passed away a few days ago.