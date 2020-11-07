Administrative Judge Vinod Kumar Chatterjee visits Kupwara

Administrative Judge for Kupwara district, Justice Vinod Kumar Chatterjee Saturday visited court complex Handwara and district court complex Kupwara and carried out a series of activities including inspection of all courts.

The judge also held interaction session with judicial officers and later chaired a meeting stressing the concerned for speedy disposal of the pending cases. The judge had a separate interactive programme with lawyers headed by President Bar Association Kupwara, who projected various demands of the association.

The judge heard the issues and assured them that all their genuine demands pertaining to the welfare of the court would be resolved.

Earlier, on his reception at Kupwara, the judge was given the guard of honour by contingents of J&K Police. Principal District and Sessions Judge, Inder Singh; Sub Judge, Javaid Aalam; Munsiff Judge, Rafakat Hussain Mir; Special Mobile Judge, Ishtiyaq Aalam and other judicial officers were present on the occasion.

SSP Kupwara, Ram Abarkar; ASP and other officers were also present. Later, the judge had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg and discussed various issues related to the courts.