Kashmir
Agencies
California,
UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 1:21 AM

Adobe co-founder who helped develop PDF dies

Geschke died in California on Friday.
Agencies
California,
UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 1:21 AM
Greater Kashmir

Charles Geschke

Geschke set up Adobe in 1982, giving the world the ubiquitous PDF software, among many other audio-visual innovations.

Trending News
File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Authority of Panchayats being undermined: Congress

Power cuts during Sehri, Iftaar irk Sopore residents

Kupwara residents aghast over erratic power cuts in Ramadhan

He made headlines 10 years later when he was kidnapped at gunpoint and held for ransom before being released unhurt after a four-day ordeal.

Geschke died in California on Friday.

Geschke and Warnock were responsible for transformative software inventions, including PDF, Acrobat, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Photoshop.

Latest News
Representational Photo

'Link claiming to change Whatsapp in Pink is a virus'

Scars of corporal punishment

Greater Kashmir

Ram Navmi celebrations in Ayodhya scrapped

GK File Image

'Ventilation, facial protection best safeguards against airborne Covid'

In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded Geschke and Warnock the National Medal of Technology. “He was really a humble, humble man – I can say that, as his wife,” Nan Geschke told Mercury News.

Related News