Adopt innovative methods: DC Ganderbal to RDD

Photo by J&K Information Department

District Development Commissioner (DC), Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, Monday urged Rural Development Department (RDD) to adopt innovative methods for effective implementation of schemes at grass root level.

The DC said this during a meeting of the RDD to review its functioning, progress made under the flagship programmes including PMAY, MGNREGA, SBM (G), 14th FC, Back to Village and utilization of SBM funds.

The DC directed the RDD that play fields shall be developed in all panchayats besides they should also identify such panchayats where there is demand for additional play field.

The DC impressed upon BDOs to accelerate the pace of work in their respective areas and exhorted upon them to work with a pro-active and people friendly approach.

