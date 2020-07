After facing a no-confidence motion against him last month, Advocate Altaf Lone was on Thursday re-elected as president of the municipal committee (MC) Ganderbal in the fresh elections.

Altaf won the re-election with close margin of one vote.

“In the elections, Altaf got 09 votes, while his opponent got 08 votes. He has been re-elected as the president MCG,” Executive officer MC Ganderbal Ghulam Mohammed Lone told Greater Kashmir.