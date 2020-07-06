Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 7, 2020, 1:23 AM

Adv Gen holds interactive session with Law Officers, ors

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 7, 2020, 1:23 AM

On opening of Darbar Move offices at Srinagar Monday, Advocate General, D.C. Raina, had an interactive session with the Law Officers, Assisting Counsels besides officers and officials of the Advocate General Office.

Advocate General had a detailed discussion with the participants on working of their respective offices amid observance of all necessary preventive protocols regarding COVID-19. He took stock of demands of the staff and assured that the same would be redressed at the earliest.

Advocate General informed the Law Officers that in next few days the age old pattern of the departmental allocation to the Law Officers is being dispensed with and in its place court wise/court linked allocation shall be made.

Advocate General, while appreciating functioning of the office, stressed upon the Law Officers and staff to continue their work with added devotion and dedication.

The Law Officers apprised the Advocate General about working of Srinagar wing of the High Court besides highlighting their issues on account of virtual mode of hearing.

The staff members expressed gratitude to Advocate General for his timely intervention and support in resolving their service related issues.

