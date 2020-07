The authorities have booked senior leader of Jama’at-e-Islami, Advocate Zahid Ali under Public Safety Act (PSA), his family said.

He has been shifted to Central Jail Srinagar.

Zahid Ali was the chief spokesperson of Jama’at-e-Islami J&K.

His family members said he was detained in Police Station Kakapora of Pulwama district three days ago.

He was earlier booked under PSA in May last year, and was released in April this year.