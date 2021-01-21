Advisor Baseer Khan assesses post snowfall situation in Anantnag, Kulgam

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today visited Anantnag to assess post snowfall scenario in twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam besides taking stock of public grievances.

Taking a thorough review of status of essential services like power and drinking water supply, healthcare, ration and cooking gas supply, Advisor asked the officers to ensure that all available resources are mobilized effectively for greater public convenience.

Highlighting the importance of PRI members in growth and development, Khan directed the concerned officers to involve them in all welfare schemes so that logical and need based plans are formulated and thus implemented for larger interest of the society. This, he said, would ensure effective devolution of power to the grassroots level and strengthening of local self-governance.

Advisor asked for maintenance and speedy restoration of power supply to essential services like hospitals and water supply schemes during the inclement weather conditions. He also directed the officers of PDD to publicize the curtailment schedule in advance and strictly abide by it so that people may not suffer on this account. He asked for ensuring timely supply of Mid Day Meal, ration and other essentials to AWCs, pension to old aged people, specially abled, widows and other categories, payment to MGNREGA workers and PMAY-G beneficiaries besides quality healthcare services to general people.

To prevent damage to life and property of vulnerable groups as well as the general public, Khan asked the concerned officers to issue timely advisories in view of possible snow avalanches, floods, increasing fire incidents and predicted heavy snowfall.

In view of spurt in tourist arrival in Pahalgam owing to heavy snowfall, Khan directed for speedy road clearance, proper power and water supply to facilitate the visitors.

Advisor also reviewed functioning of disaster management centres established along National Highway.

Taking a brief overview of COVID-19 vaccination programme, Advisor stressed for massive awareness among the people regarding importance of this drive besides educating about misconceptions and misinformation about the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Anshul Garg and Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, Showkat Ajaz presented performance and response of their districts to the recent adverse weather and heavy snowfall while highlighting the work done during the unprecedented situation.

They informed that all the essential services were timely restored under an effective response mechanism with full coordination among line departments and PRI members as well.

Advisor lauded the efforts of civil and police administrations of both the districts for their commendable work during heavy snowfall.

Later, several delegations and individuals met the Advisor and apprised him of their demands and grievances.

Khan issued on spot directions to the concerned for timely redressal of their genuine issues.