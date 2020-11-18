Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:03 AM

Advisor Baseer Khan chairs 18th BoG meeting of SKICC

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:03 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor,  Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired 18th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Tourism, SarmadHafeez, Director SKICC JavedHimayonBakhshi and officers from Finance department.

Trending News

Navin inaugurates Trout Hatchery at Sagam

Authorities go tough against profiteers

Representational Pic

28 kanal forest land retrieved in Ganderbal

Year after breach, Malshahibagh water canal restoration work incomplete

The meeting held threadbare discussion on annual audit of finances, deduction of TDS, Tax return, revival of budget, liabilities of other departments and organizations, exigency meetings, promotion of staff, amendments of recruitment rules, installation of permanent CCTV cameras and other related matters.

The Advisor approved installation of Video Conferences LED Wall inside SKICC.

Related News