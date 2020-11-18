Advisor Baseer Khan chairs 18th BoG meeting of SKICC

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired 18th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Tourism, SarmadHafeez, Director SKICC JavedHimayonBakhshi and officers from Finance department.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on annual audit of finances, deduction of TDS, Tax return, revival of budget, liabilities of other departments and organizations, exigency meetings, promotion of staff, amendments of recruitment rules, installation of permanent CCTV cameras and other related matters.

The Advisor approved installation of Video Conferences LED Wall inside SKICC.