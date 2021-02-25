Advisor Baseer Khan compliments stakeholders

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan while speaking on the occasion complimented all stake holders for making it possible to open Sonamarg destination in the month of February which usually opens in the month of April. He said that with the increase in tourist footfall in the Valley, decision was taken to reopen Sonamarg so that tourists get to see one more winter destination which is as beautiful as Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

While highlighting the various initiatives taken for promotion of the tourism sector in J&K which had been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that in the backdrop of the directions passed by the Lt Governor with regard to revival of tourism industry, a series of activities have been convened to ensure that tourism related activities are conducted to promote local tourism adding that LG is very particular in exploring other tourist destinations in whole of Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to make it a tourist hub and boost the economy of the UT, he added. He said that Tourism has a positive impact on economy of Kashmir as it gives impetus to various allied sectors like handicrafts, handlooms and horticulture.