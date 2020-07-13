Kashmir, Today's Paper
Advisor Baseer Khan e-launches NeFMS

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today e-launched National Electronic Fund Management System (NeFMS) at Civil Secretariat here.

Secretary Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Sheetal Nanda, Director Rural Development Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division attended the meeting though video conferencing.

While launching the NeFMS, the Advisor said that this will go a long way in addressing the grievances of the workers associated with the various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. It will pave the way for direct and faster release of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other schemes.

He said schemes like MGNREGA are meant to create durable assets in the far-flung areas and to provide livelihood to the economically weaker sections of the society and directed the officers to work with utmost dedication so that the set targets are achieved in time.

He also directed the authorities to take up maximum works under MGNREGA to generate more wage employment and useful  assets besides directing them to expedite the process for release of payments and framing of estimates of various centrally sponsored schemes.

