Advisor Baseer Khan for effective disaster management measures

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed maintaining close synergy among different wings of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR&R) Department for effective management of emergencies triggered by disaster like situations.

He was speaking at a meeting convened to review and discuss the critical issues like Sustainable Reduction of Disaster Risk, National Disaster Management Services, Aapda Mitra, status of the appointment of Disaster Management experts and Sendai framework for disaster risk reduction.

He asked for notifying NHW patch from Ramban to Ramsoo, which is high risk zone and be included in approved activity under Disaster management.

He stressed that earthquake resistance components should be internal part of the design of all such projects. He directed the concerned to appoint a Nodal officer, who will submit monthly feedback on the progress achieved.