Advisor Baseer Khan holds grievance camp at Vessu Migrant Colony

Stresses for early completion of projects
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today held a grievance redressal camp at Migrant Colony Vessu to take first hand appraisal of issues and to oversee the services and facilities available for migrants at the colony.

During the camp, the inhabitants of the colony apprised the Advisor about various issues which included inadequate accommodation, identification of land for garbage dumping, provision of better power and water supply, inter-district transfers etc.

They also raised demand for establishment of KV School for their wards.

On the occasion, the Advisor directed the officers to upscale their efforts to put in all the facilities in a time bound manner and ensure their availability for inhabitants of the colony.He directed the Deputy Commissioner to identify land for garbage dumping.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Khan said that concerted efforts are in place to improve facilities at all migrant camps which are being closely monitored by the Lieutenant Governor.He further said that the Government has doubled its efforts to improve the facilities in all the camps and for creating additional accommodation in various districts of the Valley.

Slew of measures have been taken by the Government to improve the condition of these colonies and desirable changes will be at ground soon, he added.

Earlier, the Advisor was briefed about the expansion plan of new blocks under phase-II while directing the executing agency to accelerate the work and asked the DC to conduct periodical reviews of the works.

