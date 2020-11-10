Advisor Baseer Khan holds public grievance camp

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday held a public darbar to listen to the public grievances at Church Lane, Sonwar Srinagar.

On the occasion, scores of delegations consisting of employees, common citizens and panchayat members from different areas and departments met Advisor Khan to apprise him of their grievances and issues.

The delegations raised collective and individual issues and sought their early redressal.

A delegation of residents from Takenwari, Tangpora and Bakhshipora areas of Srinagar apprised the Advisor that these villages should be detached from Srinagar Municipal Corporation and included in Qamarwari Block so that they could benefit from various rural development schemes.

Similarly, Advisor (BK) was informed by a group of physiotherapists, X-ray technicians, ECG technicians, Computer operators and other employees working in the health department that their wages have not been released since March, this year. They requested that their wages be released at an earliest.