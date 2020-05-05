Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 10:41 PM

Advisor Baseer Khan inspects COVID19 wellness centres

Khan commends DC Srinagar and him team for outstanding efforts
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 10:41 PM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmed Khan Tuesday inspected the COVID-19 wellness centres the district administration has established in Srinagar.

He visited two of the five facilities – including those set up at Gogjibagh (inside Indoor Stadium) and Hyderpora areas – the Srinagar administration has set up in the district and reviewed the arrangements made there.

Baseer Khan took a thorough inspection of both these facilities and expressed satisfaction at their establishment and arrangements made there for those requiring admission there.

On the occasion the Advisor sought a detailed information about all the five facilities established and arrangements made there so far in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while briefing him informed that these facilities located at different locations offer a capacity of 1300 beds set up there. He informed that these facilities have been completed and handed over to the Health department and that more such facilities are in the process of being established.

Speaking on the occasion the Advisor commended the DC and the team of officers for outstanding efforts made in establishing these facilities and achieving it within a short period of three weeks at that.

It should be noted that all these facilities have been equipped with all requisite facilities ranging from beds and bedding with charging facilities to adequate bath-and-washroom facilities to pantries and kitchen facilities to adequate personal hygiene kits with various items including sanitisers and handwash and soaps. These facilities will also have sampling units for collection of samples for conducting required medical tests.

Concerned officers including Director Health Services, Superintending Engineer Public Works Department and Chief Medical Officer Srinagar among other senior officers also accompanied the Advisor on the occasion.

