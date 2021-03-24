Advisor Baseer Khan inspects developmental works in Bandipora

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of Bandipora district to take stock of various ongoing development works being executed in RDD, PDD, Tourism and other sectors in the district besides meeting several public delegations.

The Advisor was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Dr Owais Ahmad, Director Rural Development Department, Kashmir; Chief Engineer KPDCL Aijaz Ahmad Dar, Chief Engineer Transmission, Hashmat Ahmad and other officers of concerned departments.

The Advisor inspected several ongoing works of Rural Development Department including roads and harvesting tanks.

During inspection, he stressed on rain water harvesting to conserve water and gave on-spot instructions for construction of water harvesting tanks and restoration of water bodies

He appreciated the works carried out by the RDD and said the department is creating durable assets under MGNREGA on public demand besides providing employment to the unskilled unemployed youth of the UT.

He said that RDD department should take up development of playfields, flood protection and other works under convergence mode as done previously also..

The Advisor issued on the spot instructions to officers of concerned departments to strictly adhere to quality specifications and ensure close monitoring for quality of works. He asked the construction agencies to put in their best efforts to achieve the targets within fixed timeframe.

While emphasing the need for organising more self help groups he maintained that large number of Bandipore villages have huge potential for handicrafts and handloom and large number of families are involved in such craft.In order to give boost to their income the department should organize more self help groups.

Later the advisor participated in Block Diwas held at Bandipora during which several delegations comprising of DDC, BDC, ULB members, Sarpanches, Panches besides general public of the area interacted with the Advisor during his visit.

The delegations raised several issues of public interest and put forth various problems and demands like renovation and up-gradation of several roads, Promotion of water tourism in Wullar besides bringing other tourist places on tourism map of the UT and making those places easily accessible through road connectivity, construction of Tunnel for Gurez, augmentation of electricity supply and improvement of healthcare facilities.