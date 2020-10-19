Advisor Baseer Khan lays foundation stone for shopping complex at Handwara

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Monday said that the benefits of ‘My Town My Pride’ programme will percolate down to grass root level and pave way for greater development of urban areas.

Advisor was addressing a public gathering during a function organized at Town Hall Handwara as part of My Town My Pride programme.

Advisor reiterated Government’s commitment towards equitable development of all rural as well as urban areas saying that the objective of this ambitious urban public outreach programme is to reach out to the public, take their feedback and resolve issues of public importance. He said that Lieutenant Governor himself has been visiting different areas to ascertain the development needs and aspirations of people of both rural as well as urban populace.

Meanwhile, Advisor had separate meetings with Municipal Councillors and several delegations including Traders Federation and Bar Association.

Advisor assured them that their genuine issues will be resolved in a time bound manner. In some cases, the Advisor gave on spot directions to the concerned officers for redressal of the public grievances.

Later, Advisor distributed Golden Cards, PMAY cheques among poor beneficiaries and registration certificates of Urban Local Bodies among Street Vendors. He also distributed baby kits, certificates to meritorious students and domicile certificates among the beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Advisor inspected stalls established by various departments including Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Skill Development, Social Welfare for creating awareness among general public.