Advisor Baseer Khan meets DDC chairperson, public delegations at Ganderbal

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited Ganderbal and reviewed preparations for forthcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra besides met several public delegations at Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat here.

While reviewing the arrangements for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2021, the Advisor asked the Deputy Commissioner to remain proactive and undertake all the measures required to conduct the smooth and successful yatra. He gave an account of activities that need to be checklisted and meticulously followed for smooth management of the Yatra. Advisor Khan directed the Deputy Commissioner to keep all the amenities available, establish Control rooms, designate Camp officers, prepare a Medical plan, evacuation plan and disaster management plan, build up stocks as per the food and supplies, LPG gas, kerosene requirements, Sanitation works as well as plan for COVID management.

The Advisor asked the officers that during the Holy month of Ramdhan the administration should remain vigilant to any profiteering and regular market checking should be conducted. He impressed upon them that during this holy month people should be facilitated on all fronts especially during the hours of Tarawi and Sehri.

Meanwhile, during the public outreach programme, more than 15 delegations from different parts of district including Members of District Development Council, ULBs, BDCs, District Traders Association Ganderbal, Transporters, Fruit Growers, Sarpanch Association Ganderbal, BJP Delegation, Development Forum Ganderbal, Pithu/Pony wala Association Kangan, Shia Welfare Front Ganderbal, etc. called on the Advisor and apprised him of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal of the same in a time-bound manner.

Delegation of District Development Council led by the chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq raised various issues of public importance like Pandach-Beehama road widening, relocation of shopkeepers whose shops came under road widening, delay in work on 93 MW hydel power project, delay in construction of infrastructure at Central University, beautification of Nallah Sindh, development of Rock garden, replacement of damaged LT/HT poles and wires and Job opportunity to the local educated youth of the area on priority in Z-Morh tunnel.

While replying to the demands regarding repairing of pole and wires, Advisor directed the Chief Engineer, KPDCL to chalk out a list of such poles and forward aggregate list for immediate redressal.

The Advisor noted all the demands and assured the visiting delegation that their genuine issues shall be addressed in a time bound manner and said that Lieutenant Governor is very particular and personally monitoring the public grievance mechanism. He added that the Lieutenant Governor is keen to have genuine local problems addressed within the minimum possible time.

While interacting with the PRIs, Advisor said that government has empowered them to ensure perceptible change with regard to development of villages. He said that role of PRIs is important in plan formulation and supervision of development works besides implementation of government schemes on the ground. Stressing for responsive administration in the district, the Advisor asked the district administration to take keen interest with regard to development of district on all fronts to meet the expectation of the common people.

The Advisor assured the delegations of early resolution of all genuine issues brought into his notice along with quick response and appropriate action from the concerned departments.

Meanwhile, the Advisor urged upon all the delegations to generate mass awareness regarding do’s and don’ts of Covid to mitigate infection in the district.

District Development Council Chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna, Director Rural Development Department, Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar, Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo, Director Floriculture Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Rather, SSP Ganderbal, Suhail Munawar Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, Chief Engineer KPDCL, SDM Kangan besides other district and sectoral officers were present on the occasion.