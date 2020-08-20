Advisor Baseer Khan meets several deputations at Shopian

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Thursday held a public outreach programme here and met scores of public delegations and individuals, who apprised him of their problems and demands.

The deputations projected their demands pertaining to development of their respective areas.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin; Director Rural Development Department, Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar; district heads of various departments among other concerned functionaries were present on the occasion.

A delegation of fruit growers demanded macadamization, upgradation and expansion of basic infrastructure in Mega Fruit Mandi and continuation of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). Another delegation of traders from the district demanded remission of loans to compensate the losses suffered by them due to COVID-19 lockdown.

A deputation of BDCs, Panchayat representatives and civil society members, demanded macadamization of roads in the town and completion of pending road projects in the area.

A group of ST community members, sought establishment of Women College in Keller, road connectivity and availability of fresh drinking water facility to the people of the area.

Meanwhile, Advisor also reviewed the progress on works being executed under MGNREGA. ed upon the officers to ensure strict adherence to Covid protection guidelines and safety protocols at all work sites.

The Advisor, who is overall incharge of COVID-19 control efforts in Kashmir, asked the health officials to maintain a constant watch on Covid cases and ensure that guidelines are strictly adhered to.

During the meeting, the officers gave a detailed overview regarding preventive measures and steps taken to control the spread of Covid-19 in the district.