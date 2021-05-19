Advisor Baseer Khan reviews Covid management, meets various stakeholders

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today had a detailed meeting with various stakeholders to review the management of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir at SKICC here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Tourism, Director SKIMS, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Managing Director JKPDC, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Director Industries Kashmir, Director Tourism Kashmir, Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir, Director Health and Medical Education Kashmir, Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, Chairman Traders Association Kashmir, President Chambers of Commerce Kashmir, President FCIK Kashmir, President Hoteliers Association, houseboat owners, Shikarawalas and President Transporters Kashmir.

Advisor said that the fight against COVID is a collective effort and sought cooperation from all stakeholders to tackle the pandemic effectively. He said that the government is working unrelentingly to deal with the situation in the best possible way. However, the efforts of the government need to be complemented with the cooperation of the community and in this endeavour the role of the stakeholders like Chamber of Commerce, Traders, Hoteliers, transporters, religious leaders have become more important. He said that the last time during first wave of Covid-19 there were no tried and tested method but during the second wave the Covid appropriate behaviour is known to everyone and response to it is well established. While complimenting the efforts of the government, he reiterated that the administration is completely focused in tackling COVID by initiating slew of measures.