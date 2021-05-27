Advisor Baseer Khan reviews Covid mitigation in Anantnag

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan Thursday visited Bijbihara town of Anantnag district and held a meeting with public representatives, delegations, other stakeholders and officers of district administration to review Covid mitigation measures in place in the region.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by DDC Chairman, Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla, Principal GMC Anantnag, ADC (G), members of DDCs and BDCs, SDM Bijbihara, CMO, CAO and representatives of traders, transporters, religious leaders and civil society members.

During the meeting, the advisor assessed the status of medical infrastructure and facilities, vaccination and functioning of tele-medication.

“The efforts of the government need to be complemented with the cooperation from all stakeholders like traders, hoteliers, transporters, civil society members and religious leaders, “ the advisor said.

The advisor directed the Deputy Commissioner to strictly enforce the lockdown measures and guidelines issued regularly by the government along with restrictions in locally notified containment zones.

He called for continuation of wage employment activities, agriculture practices, construction work etc besides the smooth supply of all essential and basic items and services to the people of containment zones amid full observance of Covid SOPs and guidelines adding the government is taking calibrated steps of saving lives and livelihoods together.