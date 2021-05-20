Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 12:19 AM

Advisor Baseer Khan reviews COVID mitigation measures in Sopore

File photo of Baseer Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan Thursday visited Sopore town of Baramulla district and convened a meeting with all stakeholders regarding COVID-19 mitigation measures being implemented in the area to combat the global pandemic.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the advisor had a detailed discussion with the stakeholders comprising representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, religious heads, transporters, traders and prominent citizens who presented their feedback and suggestions with regard to the issue.

The advisor while deliberating on the COVID-19 pandemic and its ramifications said that the fight against this dreaded virus is a collaborative effort of local administration and the civil society.

He sought cooperation from the participants to tackle the pandemic effectively towards its end.

The advisor said that the government was working unrelentingly to deal with the situation in the best possible way and the cooperation of people was imperative on this account.

He asked the religious heads and PRIs to disseminate information about SOPs and preventive protocols regarding COVID-19 to be followed in order to avert this monstrous virus.

“Understanding the gravity of the situation, efforts of the government need to be supplemented by the whole community and in this endeavour the role of traders, hoteliers, transporters and religious leaders become more important and crucial,” the advisor said.

