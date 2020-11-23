Advisor Baseer Khan reviews preparedness in south Kashmir

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Monday reviewed the arrangements being put in place by the district administration of Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam for the smooth conduct of upcoming District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-polls.

Deputy Commissioners of Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam informed the advisor about the measures being put in place by the administration to ensure smooth conduct of election process, especially the preparedness for distribution, collection and counting of votes and provisions of security to the contesting candidates.

The advisor also reviewed the status of election preparations including location of polling stations, establishment of strong rooms, election training, deployment and return of polling staff. He directed the officers to formulate a proper plan for power supply at all polling stations and ensure availability of generator sets wherever necessary.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole; Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar; DIG south Kashmir and Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the four districts.

During the meeting, the advisor also reviewed winter preparedness of the four districts.